Anti-racism group to hold vigil in Glasgow for 39 Essex lorry victims

The campaigning group will host a vigil in Glasgow in memory of the victims of the Essex lorry tragedy.

On Wednesday morning, 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated truck on an industrial estate in Essex.

Anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism has announced it will hold a vigil in Glasgow's city centre on Monday 28 October to commemorate the victims who lost their lives in the back of the vehicle.

The aim of the vigil is to "mark the tragic loss of life" and "call for urgent action to ensure safe passage and a fair system for those fleeing war and poverty".

The group said: "Following the tragic deaths of 39 people found in a container lorry in Essex, anti-racist and migrant rights campaigners have called a vigil in solidarity with the victims of the latest horrific example of the 'Hostile Environment' for refugees and migrants.

"In recent years, those fleeing poverty and war have been forced to turn to traffickers to join their families and communities in countries like Britain.

The 25-year-old Irish lorry driver who was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people will appear in court on the same day.

Four others have been arrested in connection with the investigation.