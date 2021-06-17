Alleged murder victim Annie Temple.

Sandeep Patel, 38, allegedly received four cheques from Annie Temple's account between October 18 and 23, 2019.

The OAP - known as Nan - was found dead at her home in Kinglassie, Fife on October 25, 2019.

Patel is accused of murdering the 97-year-old at her home on the day her body was found.

Prosecutors claim blunt force trauma was repeatedly inflicted on her head and body.

It is further alleged Patel did "obstruct and constrict" the pensioner's airways by means unknown.

He faces further accusations of theft and fraud in connection with Annie.

Patel denies the charges.

Claire Meena, 52, a criminal intelligence analyst for Police Scotland told jurors she prepared a report on the finances of both Annie and Patel.

Miss Meena stated four cheque debits were sent from Annie’s Clydesdale Bank account to an account in Patel’s name.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron asked: “These four together came to £1,500?”

Miss Meena replied: “Yes.”

The analyst claimed Annie received a £1,500 fraud refund.

Miss Meena also told jurors that Patel was the “principal expenditure” for another bank account belonging to Annie.

Mr Cameron asked: “Were transfers to the account in Mr Patel’s name done on a common basis?”

Miss Meena again replied: “Yes.”

The analyst revealed between 2016 and 2020 Patel’s gambling expenses reached more than £109,000.

His "possible winnings" from gambling were £26,158 during the same time period.

Patel's QC Mark Stewart said: "Did your colleagues tell you that Mr Patel spoke to the police in November 2019 and he said he was a problem gambler?"

Miss Meena replied: "No."

She also denied being told by colleagues that Patel made admissions to police about the cheques going from Annie's account into his.

A recording of Patel phoning his bank to complain about being locked out of his account on October 25 was played to the court.

It was put to him by the call handler that he was locked out as the cheques from Annie's account had been reported as fraudulent.

He was asked: "Do you have any reason why they would be reported as fraud?"

Patel replied: "I can't."

Patel stated he was given the cheques by Annie to pay a post office bill and to workmen for her as she "couldn't get out of the house."

The trial continues before judge Michael O'Grady.

