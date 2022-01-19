Anekah Wissinger: American teenager reported missing from Glasgow found 'safe and well'

An American teenager, who had been reported missing from Glasgow, has been found by police.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:16 am

Anekah Wissinger, 14, an American national visiting Scotland, was last seen on Buchanan Street in Glasgow City Centre, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 18.

Read More

Read More
Bright Horizons Corstorphine Nursery: No fine can reflect pain of losing our son...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Before she was traced, police issued an appeal to the public, asking for assistance in finding Anekah.

They expressed concern for the missing teenager, who they said was not familiar with the local area.

In a post on social media, police in Glasgow announced that she had been ‘traced safe and well’ and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Anekah Wissinger, who was last seen in Glasgow City Centre, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 18.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.