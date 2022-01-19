Anekah Wissinger, 14, an American national visiting Scotland, was last seen on Buchanan Street in Glasgow City Centre, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 18.

Before she was traced, police issued an appeal to the public, asking for assistance in finding Anekah.

They expressed concern for the missing teenager, who they said was not familiar with the local area.

In a post on social media, police in Glasgow announced that she had been ‘traced safe and well’ and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

