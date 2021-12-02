Amber Gibson: Teenage brother charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

Amber Gibson, 16, left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing by her concerned relatives later that night when she did not return.

The teenager – who was also known as Amber Niven – was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with Amber’s death.

Amber Gibson's body was discovered in Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, on Sunday morning.

Connor Niven, who is also understood to use the surname Gibson at times and lives in Hamilton, was detained by murder squad detective on Wednesday evening and spent the night in custody.

The 19-year-old was subsequently charged in connection with Amber’s death and is expected to appear in private on petition at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, forensics experts remained at the scene where Amber’s body was discovered, approximately 200 metres from where she was last seen alive.

Cadzow Park was still sealed off and fresh floral tributes have been left for the youngster at the gates. A steady stream of well-wishers arrived at the scene throughout the day, leaving flowers and cards in Amber’s memory.

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

Friends of Amber are planning a mass balloon release at nearby Strathclyde Park this weekend in her memory.

The teenager was a day pupil at Moore House Academy in Bathgate, West Lothian, which specialises in students with additional support needs.

Following news of Amber’s death, a school spokesperson said: "Our children and staff are devastated at the news of this tragedy, and we are all supporting each other through this difficult time.

"Our deepest sympathies extend to Amber's loved ones and to everyone who knew her."

Police have asked anyone with any information about the death or anyone who believes they saw her between Friday and Sunday to contact them.

A statement released by the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested last night, Wednesday, 1 December 2021, has now been charged.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

"He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, 3 December 2021."

