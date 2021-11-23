Police are looking for Allisa McLardie, 15, and Tamzin McAdam, 14. Both individuals are believed to be together, somewhere in the Glasgow area.

Allisa was last seen at around 2pm on Sunday November 21, in the Gallowhill area of Paisley.

She is of White Scottish ethnicity, and is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall and having a slim appearance with short brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded top, grey leggings and black trainers.

Police are currently trying to trace Tamzin McAdam (left) and Allisa McLardie (right), who are missing from Paisley.

Anyone who may have seen Allisa or have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3539 of November 21 2021.

Tamzin was last seen at around 8pm on Sunday, November 21.

She is known to frequent the Paisley and Renfrew area.

Police described Tamzin as a white female, who is 5ft 2 inches tall, and has a slim build with long brown hair. She is believed to be wearing black leggings with a pink stripe, white hooded jumper, black jacket with fur hood and white trainers.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tamzin is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0024 of November 22 2021.

