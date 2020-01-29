Alfredo Morelos: Police investigating after man found 'tampering' with Ranger star's car

Detectives are reportedly examining the vehicle of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after a man was allegedly caught tampering with it.

According to reports in the Daily Record, when the Columbian frontman returned to his Glasgow home on Tuesday he found someone underneath his car.

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos reportedly found a man tampering with his car. Picture: SNS Pictures

The vehicle, which was parked in a secure car park, has been taken in for checks.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there has been 'no criminality' established so far.

Morelos has scored 28 goals in all competitions so far this season and has been linked with clubs across Europe during the January transfer window.