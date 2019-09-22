Alarming images show a security guard asleep on the job at Easter Road on Derby Day

Shocking clips show a security guard asleep during one of Edinburgh's largest sport events this weekend.

The G4S security guard was lying on the ground covered by his jacket and hat while he was meant to be manning the white car park at Easter Road while Hibs and Hearts were playing.

The security guard was supposed to be watching over a car park at the stadium

Images show the man curled up and covering his face with his hat using his arm to lie his head on as he sleeps.

In the video clip, the security guard can be heard snoring deeply and not stirring as he is approached.

Hibs and G4S have been approached for comment.