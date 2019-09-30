Addiewell Prison guard charged after 'parts for building mobile phone' found

A senior warden at Addiewell Prison has been suspended and charged by police after parts for constructing a mobile phone were found, it has been reported.

The guard, named as Kenny Finlayson, 38, is understood to have worked at the prison for a number of years. He has been suspended by prison bosses pending an investigation into the find.

Police said a man, 38, had been arrested and charged after an alleged find of “contraband items” at the prison earlier this month.

They said: “A report will go to the procurator fiscal.”

The prison is run by private firm Sodexo, and a spokesman said: “We can confirm a member of staff has been arrested.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while a police investigation is underway.”

A source quoted by The Sun newspaper said: “Phones are a real problem in the jail.

"Kenny had only returned to work for a few days after being off for a spell.

“He was recently promoted to a senior officer position.”