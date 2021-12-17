Aberdeen Airport: Drunk 51 year-old man arrested and charged on board plane misses flight home

Police have confirmed that a 51-year-old man was arrested and charged for being drunk on board a plane at Aberdeen airport on Thursday evening as they urge people to travel safe over Christmas.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:39 am

The man in his fifties missed his flight home as a result and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

It is not known where the man was travelling to or what flight he was on, however, the flight is understood to have been scheduled for Thursday evening.

Following the incident, Border Policing Scotland are urging people to make sure they are fit to fly this festive period.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged for being drunk on board a plane at Aberdeen Airport.

Border Policing Scotland tweeted on Friday: “A 51 year old man was arrested and charged for being drunk on board an aircraft yesterday evening @ABZ_Airport.

"He missed his flight home and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Make sure you are fit to fly this Festive Period! Don't risk it!

“#FlySafe!”

Aberdeen Airport has been contacted for comment.

