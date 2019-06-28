Abbie McLaren: Driver who killed 12-year-old cousin jailed for five years

A father-of-seven whose dangerous driving caused the death of his cousin's daughter has been jailed for five years.

Martin McGuire, 39, was driving at 51mph in a 30mph zone when he hit 12-year-old Abbie McLaren as she crossed the road after getting off a bus in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on February 12.

Abbie Mclaren died after being hit by the car. Picture: Facebook

The force of the collision threw her on to a parked car, inflicting multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead in the hospital that evening.

Abbie's father Adam McLaren, who is McGuire's cousin, was a front seat passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A court heard McGuire - who has never held a driving licence - had been "showing off" the car's capabilities on the day of the collision.

Roofer McGuire admitted causing Abbie's death by dangerous driving, as well as driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Judge Lady Scott imposed the five-year jail term and an eight-and-a-half year driving ban when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Friday.

She said: "Abbie McLaren was 12 years old. She was a child with her whole life ahead of her.

"She was well-loved by her close family, especially her mum, brothers and sisters and her grandparents.

"All have been left devastated and will be forever bereft."