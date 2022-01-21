A90 fatal crash: Man, 27, dies following crash between car and lorry near Dundee

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

By Lucinda Cameron
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:25 am

The collision happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee, at around 2.15pm on Thursday.

Police said the 27-year old man driving the Citroen C1, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The HGV driver was not injured.

The fatal crash happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee on Thursday (Photo: Google Maps).

Inspector Greg Burns, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died. We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours and I would like to thank motorists for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1725 of 20 January.”

