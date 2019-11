Have your say

A man involved in a disturbance at a Galashiels pub has been fined £630 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

John Mein, 55, of Scott Street in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, shouting and swearing, refusing to leave the Gluepot in the town’s Overhaugh Street and making abusive and offensive comments on September 28.