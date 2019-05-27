43-year-old in court over alleged knife attack in Hawick

Have your say

A 43-year-old man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court following an alleged knife attack in Hawick at the weekend.

Robert Young, of Hawick, is charged with assault to injury, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Those allegations follow an incident in the town’s Liddesdale Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

Police officers were called out after receiving a report of an altercation, and, upon arriving, they found a 35-year-old man at the scene with minor injuries.

Young made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody pending his next court hearing.

