A man has been fined £200 after admitting an attempted housebreaking in Galashiels.

Edward Hannah, 43, of King Street in Galashiels, had previously pleaded guilty on indictment to committing that offence at a property in the town’s Chris Paterson Place.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that he forcibly removed the letterbox from a door in an attempt to break into the property with intent to steal.