31-year-old in court over death of Perth man

A man has been arrested and charged after the death of another man in a property in Perth.

Graeme Hughes, 47, died at Uist Place at around 7pm on Monday.

Graeme Hughes died at a property in Perth. Picture: PA

A 31-year-old man appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with his death.

Officers say a police presence will remain in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Keith Duncan, senior investigating officer, said: "Our inquiries continue and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Uist Place around 3.30pm on Monday November 4.

"We are also looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the areas of Uist Place, Bute Drive and Stroma Court, between 3.45pm and 6.30pm that day and could have seen Graeme, who was wearing a grey hooded top and dark bottoms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3464 of 4 November, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or speak with any officer.