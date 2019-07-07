22-year old Glenrothes man in court on terrorism charges

Have your say

A 22-year old man has appeared in court facing terrorism charges.

Sam Imrie appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

He faced two charges after being arrested under the Terrorism Act of 2006 over the weekend.

Police swooped on a house in the town, and remained present across Sunday.

You may also be interested in:

Tory councillor suspended for two months

Glenrothes man charged under terrorism act

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/taxi-firm-apologises-after-driver-s-gay-slur-at-fife-pride-1-4960876 |Taxi firm apologises over driver’s gay slur at Fife Pride|Click here}

Imrie is accused of encouraging terrorism by publishing a statement and of preparing terrorist acts.

He made no plea or declaration, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again next week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Phil Chapman enquiries were ongoing in the Glenrothes area, but he reassured the public that there was no intelligence to suggest there is any further threat.