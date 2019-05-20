£10,000 worth of clothes stolen in Edinburgh Dick's store theft

£10,000 worth of clothing has been stolen from high-end Edinburgh store Dick's.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported this morning that a window had been smashed on the front of the Stockbridge retailer and clothes were hanging through the broken glass.

Now, police have confirmed that a high-value theft took place in the early hours of Monday morning at the North West Circus Place outlet.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a call around 7.25am on Monday 20 May 2019 regarding a housebreaking to a business premises on North West Circus Place, Edinburgh.

"Clothing was stolen which is believed to be worth approximately £10,000.

"If anyone saw anything suspicious between 1am and 3am this morning or has any information that could assist us, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 507 of 20 May 2019."

