Creative Scotland must address ‘strategic failings’, says Holyrood Committee

Creative Scotland must urgently address “strategic failings” following a catalogue of criticism from Scotland’s creative sector, says Holyrood’s Culture Committee.

In a damning new report on Creative Scotland’s recent funding crisis, MSPs said the actions of Scotland’s national arts funding body “fell well below standard” required for a non-departmental public body.

The Committee has also set a deadline for Creative Scotland to repsond to the issues raised by MSPs.

Committee Convener Joan McAlpine MSP said: “We received unprecedented levels of representations from within the sector following Creative Scotland’s handling of regular funding for 2018-21.

“With more than 50 responses from artists and arts organisations, it is clear to us that the confidence of a significant element of the cultural sector in Creative Scotland’s regular funding process has been badly damaged.

“In particular we felt that the handling of the process in relation to touring theatre and dance companies fell well below the standard that is expected from a non-departmental public body.”

Deputy Convener, Claire Baker MSP said: “The Committee has expressed serious concern over Creative Scotland’s Regular Funding for the 2018-21 period. We keenly await its written response to the issues we have raised and have set a deadline of 31 August. We will also invite representatives of Creative Scotland to appear before the committee again when Parliament returns from summer recess.”

In February, Creative Scotland admitted a cover-up over how controversial funding cuts were made, with its chief executive admitting she was “profoundly sorry” over how they were handled.

Janet Archer, who has been at the helm of the government body for nearly five years, admitted her organisation had caused “real difficulties” with its handling of more than £150 million worth of applications.