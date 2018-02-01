Creative Scotland board members resign after funding row

Two prominent members of the board of arts body Creative Scotland have resigned amid ongoing controversy over moves to remove long-term funding from a number of companies.

Journalist Ruth Wishart and theatre director Maggie Kinloch, have resigned from the quango after it was criticised for cutting support for children’s theatre companies.

As many as 20 organisations, including those working with children who have learning disabilities, are set to lose 100 per cent of their long term funding.

The Scottish Society of Playwrights was among those leading a chorus of criticism of the decision, which is made independently of the Scottish Government.

Ms Wishart joined the newly established funding body in 2010 after the merger of the Scottish Arts Council and Scottish Screen.

Creative Scotland is currently lacking a permanent Chair, and Ms Wishart said that she was unable to back what she believed to be flawed decision making on the Regularly Funded Organisations.

She wrote on her blog announcing her resignation: ”Hopefully a solution to the current difficulties can be sought and shaped tomorrow. And a new permanent chair is due to be announced very shortly.

“I wish him or her, my friends and colleagues on the board and on the staff, every good wish for a future where, hopefully, fractured relationships can be reframed, refreshed, and rebuilt. For, in truth, the Scottish cultural scene has never been more vibrant.”

Ben Thomson, interim chair of Creative Scotland, said: “We can confirm that Board members Ruth Wishart and Maggie Kinloch have taken the decision to stand down from the board of Creative Scotland.

Both have made significant contribution to the work of Creative Scotland and to arts and culture in Scotland more broadly and the board would like to thank them for their work over the last few years.

“This includes their contribution to our recently published decisions on Regular Funding 2018-21.

“These decisions were arrived at through a clear and careful process, involving Creative Scotland’s highly dedicated specialist staff and leadership team, with final decisions being signed off unanimously by the board. Decisions were announced on 25 January.”