Court told of search for TV star’s daughter after overdose

Festival staff searching for a TV actor’s daughter amid fears she had taken an overdose were looking in the wrong place, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, daughter of Taggart and Holby City star John Michie, was given drugs by her boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help her, it is alleged.

She took the class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset on 10 September 2017 and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court heard yesterday that festival staff had searched the wrong wooded area for the couple.

A phone call to Bestival staff from Miss Fletcher-Michie’s “terrified” mother, Carol Fletcher-Michie, had triggered a search, the court was told. The family received a call from Broughton in which Miss Fletcher-Michie could be heard “screaming” like an “animal” in the background.

Bestival staff searched the Ambient Forest, the only wooded area within the festival’s boundaries, unaware she and Broughton were in a wooded area off site, the court heard.

Broughton, of Enfield, north London, denies manslaughter and supplying Miss Fletcher-Michie the drug.