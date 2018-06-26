‘Courageous’ schoolboy Alex Logan loses fight with brain tumour

A brave East Lothian youngster has lost his fight against a rare brain tumour.

Alex Logan, 6, passed away on Thursday at Rachel House Children’s Hospice.

The youngster was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare type of brain tumour, in September of last year.

READ MORE: Drive to send brave Alex abroad to treat terminal brain tumour

Alex, a pupil at Prestonpans Infant School, was living a normal life until a teacher noticed a change in his behaviour.

After the diagnosis, the family subsequently started up a fundraiser in order to meet the high costs of sending Alex abroad for treatment.

On Monday, Alex’s grandmother broke the tragic news of his passing on social media, thanking those who helped to raise funds.

She said: “It’s with the most broken heart to update everyone that our gorgeous grandson Alex passed away on the 21/06/18 after a courageous fight with DIPG - he’s the most bravest and strongest wee boy that brought so much joy to everyone he met.

“We can’t thank everyone enough with all the fundraising that allowed Alex and his family to make some amazing memories - what an amazing community we live in.

“What’s left in the fund will be divided to charities that have helped Alex.”

Family and friends are invited to Alex Logan’s funeral which will take place on Thursday at Prestongrange Parish Church at 10:15am. The family have requested that bright colours be worn.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE