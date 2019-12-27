Couple dump £15K in cash at the tip in a cardboard box after house clearance of relative

A couple who accidentally dumped £15,000 in cash at their local tip while clearing out a deceased relative's home were stunned when refuse workers returned it to them.

Staff at the recycling centre in Midsomer Norton, Somerset, were shocked to stumble upon the bundle of cash inside an unsuspecting cardboard box.

READ MORE: Death of World's End killer Angus Sinclair to be investigated

The vehicle which had left the box was identified on the site's CCTV system and community police officers were dispatched to the home address it was registered to in Burnham-on-Sea.

The occupants confirmed they had been in the Bath area clearing out a late relative's home and had dumped a number of items at the tip.

And they were stunned to be told that one of them contained £15,000 in cash.

READ MORE: George Michael's sister dies exactly three years on from singer's death

In a tweet about the incident, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Despite the fact they mentioned that the relative was known to hide money around the house in unusual places, they were aghast to hear the details of the find... £15,000 in cash.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at the recycling centre. Without their diligent attitude, integrity and assistance, the family would never have known about the money found, and we would not have been able to return it to them, especially In time for Christmas."

