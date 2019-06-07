Couple beaten in homophobic attack after refusing to kiss for gang on bus

A couple have said they were subjected to a homophobic attack by a gang after refusing to kiss on a bus.

The attack on Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris happened on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town.

A group of young men began harassing them when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Miss Geymonat said the gang behaved like "hooligans", throwing money at the couple before punching them in an attack which left them covered in blood in the early hours of May 30.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Miss Geymonat added that the gang of at least four may have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag before fleeing.

A raft of MPs and the Equality and Human Rights Commission have condemned the attack, which is being investigated by Scotland Yard.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the attack was "absolutely shocking".

He added: "We must not, and will not, accept this homophobic and misogynist violence in our society.

"Solidarity to Melania and Chris, and to all in the LGBT+ community for everything they endure for simply being who they are."

David Isaac, Equality and Human Rights Commission chairman, said: "These two young women - or anyone else for that matter - should never be subjected to physical attacks for being true to themselves in public.

"London is one of most diverse cities in the world and for such a grotesque attack to occur here is unacceptable.

"Such prejudiced and misogynistic behaviour is out of touch with our society and should never be tolerated.

"Such attacks also demonstrate the importance of reporting hate crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the attack was "horrific", adding: "I want to extend my love and support to the LGBT+ community who will be shaken by this hideous incident."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom tweeted their shock at the incident.

Labour MP and chairwoman of the Human Rights Committee Harriet Harman tweeted: "This is horrific. So sorry. This is not what London is."

Miss Geymonat posted on her Facebook page: "In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

"The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over."

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the attack as disgusting and misogynistic and said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community would not be tolerated in London.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at TfL, said: "This sickening attack is utterly unacceptable. Homophobic behaviour and abuse is a hate crime and won't be tolerated on our network.

"All of our customers have the right to travel without fear of verbal or physical assault and we are working with the police to stamp out this behaviour on our transport network.

"We will do all we can to support the police investigation of this incident."

Miss Geymonat said one of the men spoke Spanish and the others had British accents.

Scotland Yard has issued an appeal for witnesses.