Councils receive £10m for road repairs after severe weather

Councils are to be given a further £10 million for roads maintenance, the Finance Secretary has announced.

Derek Mackay has allocated the funding to cover the cost of maintenance and make additional repairs to roads following the extended winter weather.

Details of the distribution of the cash among Scotland’s 32 local authorities will be agreed with council body Cosla.

Mr Mackay said: “Scotland experienced unprecedented levels of extreme weather in recent months, culminating in the issuing of our first-ever red alert for snow by the Met Office in late February.

“The severe weather led to local authorities incurring unexpected additional costs to their maintenance budgets, and simultaneously caused more damage to Scotland’s road network.

“By assisting councils to keep our road networks safe and efficient, we’re not only improving conditions for road users, we’re also extending the life span of that network - benefiting the wider economy.

“We have agreed a local government finance settlement of £10.7 billion, which will provide a real terms boost in both revenue and capital spending to support local services, including winter maintenance.”

Andy Willox, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scottish policy convener said: “FSB has repeatedly warned that bad local roads make it difficult to do business in many parts of Scotland.

“While a longer-term solution regarding road repairs and maintenance is required, today’s funding announcement is hugely welcome.

“Many in business will hope it signals a change in attitude from government regarding the importance of local infrastructure.”

Gail Macgregor, resources spokeswoman for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, which represents the country’s 32 councils, said: “During the severe weather Scotland experienced in February and March, local authorities worked tirelessly to ensure their communities were safe – clearing roads and pavements and making sure essential services reached our most vulnerable throughout.

“While councils budget for the impacts of winter weather, the ‘Beast from the East’ was unexpected and led to a significant financial strain.

“We are pleased the Scottish Government has recognised the impact on councils with this additional funding.

“However, the financial toll will continue to be felt for some time.”

Ms Macgregor said allocation of the money between councils would be decided at the end of the month.