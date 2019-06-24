Council houses approved for Mabel Street

North Lanarkshire Council will proceed with plans for 20 new council houses near Mabel Street in Motherwell.

The council’s planning committee conditionally approved the proposals for a mix of one and two storey properties, plus associated roads and landscaping.

The committee agreed with recommendations from council officers that although the planned development contravened the Local Plan for North Lanarkshire, this was acceptable because the site is earmarked for community facilities, but is no longer required for this purpose.

Part of the site is currently home to Forgewood ABC, last week the council revealed a location in Woodside Street has been identified for a new community hub, which would house the boxing club, and a funding application has been submitted to the Scottish Government.

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Kenneth Duffy vowed previously that no work would start on site until the boxing club are rehomed.

Various conditions were imposed meaning that before construction can begin rigorous investigations will need to be carried out. Some of these conditions seek to safeguard public health in case of site contamination and to minimise any noise issues for future residents, being located near to the United Services Club.