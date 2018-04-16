Costorphine redevelopment may have ‘health impacts on pandas’ claims zoo

Edinburgh Zoo has put Edinburgh City Council on notice after it claimed that redevelopment work on Corstorphine Hospital may have health impacts on the pandas.

The zoo claimed that transforming an old hospital into a housing development could have “negative health impacts” on the giant pandas on loan from China.

A letter to Edinburgh City Council said the move was “in view of concerns which could raise issues of national importance” which included possible “negative health impacts” of Yang Guang and Tian Tian who have been on loan at Edinburgh Zoo since 2011.

Despite a number of attempts the pandas have failed to produce offspring.

The pandas are a symbol of the growing friendship between China and Scotland and are among the top attractions at Edinburgh Zoo.

Recently, Scottish ministers were criticised for calling in a Chinese backed wind farm development at the former Cockenzie power plant, which was announced during Nicola Sturgeon’s visit.

Scottish Labour’s Communities spokeswoman, Monica Lennon told The Herald: “The Scottish Government appears to be developing a habit of interfering in local democratic planning decisions, especially when Chinese interests are involved.

“Last week we discovered that SNP ministers had called in a planning application for the old Cockenzie power plant before East Lothian Council had even had a chance to consider it and on the day the First Minister met with the Chinese company behind the application.

“Now they are putting Edinburgh City Council on notice its decision on a site next to Edinburgh Zoo is being watched because it might affect the Chinese pandas.

“The Scottish Government should let planning committees get on with their job and stop undermining the role of councils and local democracy.”

Under current plans, the former community hospital is set to be transformed into new apartments with the average selling price thought to be around £450,000.

An objection to the project was raised by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland after noise studies were carried out near the panda’s pen, to establish how construction noise might affect them.

A spokesman for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said: “We would be concerned by any development which may disturb animals in our care, particularly sensitive species such as our giant pandas.

“We are in continuing contact with the company proposing to develop the former Corstorphine Hospital to consider actions which could be taken to ensure there would be no adverse impact on animal welfare.”

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: “The Scottish Government’s feedback has been received and will be considered as part of the planning process.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Ministers have issued the direction in view of concerns relating to the potential impact of the proposed development including possible negative health impacts for giant pandas at Edinburgh Zoo during construction, as raised in representations by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

“As the applications for both planning consent and listed building consent remain to live, the Scottish Government is unable to comment further at this time.”