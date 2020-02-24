Coronavirus map: full list of countries where Covid-19 virus is confirmed - and the number of cases in each location

Have your say

Across the world, there have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus since the outbreak began in December last year.



More than 2,600 people have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

A map showing all the countries with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In January, the number of Covid-19 coronavirus infections overtook the number of cases of SARS, which infected 8,098 people between 2002 and 2003 - predominantly in Asia - and killed 774.

Since then, the rate of Covid-19 infections has gathered pace, with more than 25 countries around the world battling the disease.

Read More: Scotland Women's rugby match off due to Coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Which countries are impacted?

Almost 80,000 people across the globe have contracted Covid-19.

In Asia, the vast majority of Covid-19 cases are in China, where 77,749 instances have been confirmed by the ECDC as of Tuesday evening.

The other affected countries in Asia are:

Republic of Korea - 893 infections

Japan - 144 infections

Singapore - 90 infections

Thailand - 37 infections

Iran - 61 infections

Thailand - 37 infections

Taiwan - 30 infections

Malaysia - 22 infections

Vietnam - 16 infections

United Arab Emirates - 13 infections

Kuwait - 5 infections

Philippines - 3 infections

India - 3 infections

Bahrain - 2 infections

Oman - 2 infections

Israel - 2 infections

Afghanistan - 1 infection

Iraq - 1 infection

Cambodia - 1 infection

Lebanon - 1 infection

Nepal - 1 infection

Sri Lanka - 1 infection

In Europe, Italy has the highest number of infections, now reported at 322. The other impacted countries are:

Germany - 16 infections

France - 12 infections

United Kingdom - 13 infections

Spain - 3 infections

Russia - 2 infections

Sweden - 1 infection

Finland - 1 infection

Belgium - 1 infection

In North America, the United States has 53 confirmed cases, and Canada has 11. There are no confirmed cases on the South American continent.

Australia has 22 cases, and in Africa, Egypt is alone in dealing with the Covid-19 virus, treating the only confirmed case of the disease on the continent.

Read More: Coronavirus British couple contract pneumonia after leaving cruise ship

‘Extremely concerning’

While the overwhelming majority of cases are in China, over the weekend the number of infections in Italy rose quickly, to 229, and the country now has by far the largest outbreak in Europe.

Numbers of infections in South Korea, where almost 900 people are being treated for the disease, and Iran - where 50 people are now reported to have died in the city of Qom alone - have raised fears of a global pandemic.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that the window of opportunity to contain the virus was "narrowing".

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia in the UK, told the BBC on Monday that the spike in cases outside China was "extremely concerning".

"The tipping point after which our ability to prevent a global pandemic seems a lot closer after the past 24 hours," he said.

What is Covid-19?

Covid-19 is a type of coronavirus - a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Common symptoms of Covid-19 infection include:

- Respiratory symptoms

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, infection can cause:

- Pneumonia

- Severe acute respiratory syndrome

- Kidney failure.

How to help prevent the spread of Covid-19

According to advice given by the World Health Organisation, useful ways to prevent infection spread include:

- Regular hand washing

- Covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

- Thoroughly cooking meat and eggs

- Avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms like coughing and sneezing.