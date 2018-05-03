Conviction of Lockerbie bomber al-Megrahi to be reviewed

The conviction of the man found guilty of carrying out the 1988 Lockerbie bombing is to be reviewed.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed in 2001 for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 which killed 270 people. He died in 2012.

Wreckage of the nose-cone and cockpit near the Borders town of Lockerbie, where Pan Am flight 103, a 747 Jumbo jet, crashed after a bomb exploded on board in December 1988.

The Scottish Criminal Case Review Commission said it had agreed to proceed to the next stage of the process in assessing an appeal from Megrahi’s family, meaning a full review of the conviction will be carried out.

It will then decide whether it is appropriate to refer the matter for a fresh appeal.

Megrahi applied to the SCCRC for a review of his conviction in 2003, and, after a full review, his case was referred by the Commission to the High Court for a new appeal in 2007.

However, he abandoned the appeal in 2009 shortly before being released from prison on compassionate grounds.

Gerard Sinclair, the Chief Executive of the SCCRC, said: “In any application where an applicant has previously chosen to abandon an appeal against conviction the Commission will, at the first stage of its process, look carefully at the reasons why the appeal was abandoned and consider whether it is in the interests of justice to allow a further review of the conviction.

“The Commission has now investigated this particular matter and interviewed the key personnel who were involved in the process at the time the previous appeal was abandoned in 2009. The Commission has also sought access to the relevant materials and has recovered the vast majority of these, including the defence papers which were not provided during its previous review.

“Having considered all the available evidence the Commission believes that Mr Megrahi, in abandoning his appeal, did so as he held a genuine and reasonable belief that such a course of action would result in him being able to return home to Libya, at a time when he was suffering from terminal cancer.

“On that basis, the Comission has decided that it is in the interests of justice to accept the current application for a full review of his conviction.”