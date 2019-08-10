Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein takes own life in prison - reports

Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: PA
Financier Jeffrey Epstein has taken his own life in prison ahead of facing trial on sex trafficking charges, according to US media.

Epstein was reportedly found dead in his cell this morning around 7.30 at a jail in New York.

More to follow...