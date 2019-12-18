Continued police presence at Edinburgh's Holyrood Road after controlled explosion of suspicious device

Have your say

The road was closed off yesterday.

Police will remain in the Holyrood Road area after a suspicious device was removed yesterday.

Part of Holyrood Road was sealed off yesterday.

A 'potentially suspicious device' was reported around 1.30pm, and police sealed off part of the road outside the Holyrood 9A pub between St Mary's Street and a block of student accommodation.

The device was recovered by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and was found not to pose any threat to the public.

The road was reopened around 8pm last night.

Police will remain in the area while enquiries continue into the presence of the device.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: "I would like to thank local residents, businesses and road users affected by this incident for their patience.

"We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will be retained in the area while this work is carried out."