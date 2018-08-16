Consultation launched to tackle funeral poverty in Scotland

A consultation has been launched on proposals to tackle funeral poverty in Scotland.

The Scottish Government is seeking views on guidance that aims to make funeral costs easier for grieving relatives to understand.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell. Picture: John Devlin

The consultation, which runs for 12 weeks, sets out measures that burial authorities, crematoriums and funeral directors can take to make the costs involved more transparent.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “The loss of a loved one can be one of the most distressing times we will face, an experience that can be made even worse for people who are struggling to pay for a funeral.

“We are committed to tackling funeral poverty in Scotland. This guidance is one of a series of actions set out in our funeral costs plan, and today’s launch marks an important step in helping people understand and plan for the costs associated with arranging a funeral.

“While we’re not responsible for the prices set by councils and businesses, we want to encourage funeral directors and burial and cremation authorities to make information more accessible.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this sensitive area to give us their views.”