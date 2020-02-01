Concerns growing for woman missing from Scottish hospital

Have your say

A major police search is underway to find a woman missing from hospital.

Catherine McColl, 52, left Murray Royal Hospital in Perth yesterday morning and failed to return.

The last sighting of her was at 11.48am on Muirhall Road, Perth.

She is white, around 5ft 8in in height, slim and has long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse trainers.

Concern is growing for Catherine and her family just want to know she is safe and well.

Extensive enquiries are under way to trace Catherine, however, all attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

Officers are continuing to speak to family and friends and will review any relevant CCTV footage for any additional information.

Catherine is a frequent visitor to Branklyn Gardens, Coronation Park and the Moncreiffe Island areas.

If anyone has seen Catherine or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact officers at Perth Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1324 of 31 January 2020.