Concerns growing for missing Glasgow man

A 50-year-old man has been missing for about five days.

Concerns are growing for Shettleston man John Bowman who was was last seen in Torphin Crescent at about 8.15pm on January 30.

Shettleston man John Bowman who was was last seen in Torphin Crescent at about 8.15pm on January 30 picture: Police Scotland

It is understood he had access to a black Vauxhall Astra, registration J14 HNB.

Officers are specifically requesting dash cam footage to establish where his car might have travelled.

He is about 5ft 7in tall, average build, bald with tattoos down both forearms.

He was last seen wearing a grey knee length dressing gown however it's unknown what he's currently wearing. He often wears a beanie style hat and is not wearing the glasses shown in the image.

Sergeant Niall Chisholm, of Shettleston Police Station, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen John or his car since last Thursday to contact us.

"If anyone has any dash cam footage between 9.20pm and 9.30pm on Thursday 30 January from Westmuir Street, Springfield Road or London Road, please let us know."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2339 of 31 January 2020.