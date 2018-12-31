Concerns grow for Edinburgh man after car found abandoned in Argyll

Concerns are growing for the welfare an Edinburgh man after a car was discovered abandoned in the Argyll and Bute region.

Police received a number of reports regarding a blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, registration S274 OGB, which is believed to belong to Thomas Saunders, 58, from Edinburgh.

The car appeared to have been abandoned near to a forestry track in Ardgartan, Arrochar.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to try and trace Thomas, as well as find out how long the car has been situated there.

Thomas is described as white, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/grey hair. He may not be clean shaven. Efforts to obtain a photograph of Thomas are ongoing.

Inspector Alan Paterson, Dumbarton Police Station, said: “It is unusual for a car to be left in this area with no trace of the driver and therefore we are appealing for anyone who may have information as to why it has been left there, or for how long.

“Officers have been trying to trace the owner of the vehicle, Thomas Saunders, but efforts to far have been unsuccessful. As time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for him and want to make sure he is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen the pictured vehicle in the area over the past days and weeks we would ask you to get in contact.

“We would also appeal for anyone who knows of Thomas Saunders or his whereabouts to get in touch. Thomas, we would also ask you to get in touch with Police so we can make sure you are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1270 of Friday 28 December 2018.

