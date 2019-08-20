Concern as worker at Scottish Government office in Hong Kong 'detained by China'

The Foreign Office has expressed concern that a worker at the Scottish Government's international development office has been detained by Chinese officials.

A statement was released amid reports that Simon Cheng had not returned from Shenzen, a city on the border between China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

The former British colony has seen unrest for weeks over a since-shelved plan to allow Hong Kong residents to be deported to mainland China more easily, with heightened checks at the border as Beijing attempts to crack down on anti-Government protests.

Mr Cheng, who describes himself on business networking site LinkedIn as a 'representative of the Scottish Government', is believed to be from Hong Kong.

Local press said that Mr Cheng had attended a business event on August 8, but failed to return.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen.

"We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong province and Hong Kong."