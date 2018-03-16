Complaint over SNP broadcast dismissed by OFCOM

Have your say

A complaint to the broadcast regulator Ofcom over the content of an SNP Party Political Broadcast which was accused of targeting a prominent journalist has been dismissed.

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton complained to Ofcom after the SNP’s Monty Python inspired ‘What have the SNP ever done for us?’ broadcast was accused of lampooning journalist David Torrance.

The PPB featured a pub-bore type character called ‘Davey’ who was shouted down by attendees at a party after moaning about the SNP’s record in Government.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, MSP for Edinburgh Western, had called the broadcast a worrying and Trump-like attack on press freedom, and laid down a motion in parliament criticising the SNP.

Ofcom confirmed to the Herald today that after careful assessment the complaint would not be pursued.

A SNP spokesman told the paper that Mr Cole-Hamilton had pursued a “pathetic, juvenile, attention-seeking stunt”, and insisted the complaint had been treated with the contempt it deserved.

He added: “Hopefully Mr Cole-Hamilton will think twice about wasting the regulator’s time with such daft conspiracy theories in future