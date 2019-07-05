Competition: win a lead role for your child in the Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade

Marking the start of this year’s festival season, more than 800 energetic performers donning flamboyant outfits from around the world will bring the rhythm and celebrations to the heart of the Capital for the Edinburgh Festival Carnival.

We are offering one parent and their child the chance to lead and be part of the Edinburgh Festival Carnival Parade.

To enter into our prize draw, enter your details here >>



The free family-friendly carnival will take place on Sunday, 14 July, with the dazzling parade starting at the top of the Mound at 2pm before making its way to West Princes Street Garden for 3pm.

Conditions

The period of the time that you and your child will lead the parade will be determined by the organisers – the Parade runs for at least 60 minutes