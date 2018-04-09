Competition: Avengers sneak peek ticket giveaway

Marketing Edinburgh has teamed up with Disney to offer two lucky Marvel fans the chance to attend a special sneak peek of footage from the highly anticipated, Avengers: Infinity War movie – before the film gets its world premiere in Hollywood.

The lucky winners will join director, Joe Russo, at a central Edinburgh location tomorrow to watch a sneak peek of the first act of the film. Guests will also hear from Joe as he discusses his experience of making the movie and what it was like to film in Edinburgh.

Head of Film Edinburgh Rosie Ellison said: “It’s so fantastic for the city to be receiving recognition from Joe Russo.”

Economy Convener, Kate Campbell, said: “Edinburgh is getting ready to assemble for the Avengers. You can really feel the excitement building in Edinburgh for the movie’s release, with a whole weekend of superhero activity being planned as businesses capitalise on the buzz surrounding the city’s starring role.

“The movie itself will promote the city to audiences all over the world, but this special screening hosted by Director Joe Russo means Edinburgh will get to receive a sneak peek of previously unseen footage.

“The movie is the largest production Edinburgh has ever hosted, and it is a real credit to the city that the feedback from Disney’s producers, directors and actors was all so positive and that they loved the city so much.”

For more information visit, www.edinburgh.org/cityofsuperheroes.

To enter simply e-mail newsen@edinburghnews.com by 5pm today and tell us who plays Thanos in the new film. Mark “avengers competition” in the subject line and include your contact details.