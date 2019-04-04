Commuting Scots save £89,000 with eco travel scheme

Commuters from some of Scotland’s biggest companies have saved a combined £89,000 after taking part in a sustainable travel challenge.

As part of the Sustrans’ Scottish Workplace Journey Challenge staff from companies including Baillie Gifford, VisitScotland and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) walked, cycled, caught the bus or car shared to work for four weeks.

Almost 5,000 people took part in the programme, representing a 30 per cent increase from last year. They recorded financial savings of £89,582 and prevented more than 75,000kg of carbon dioxide emissions.

The sustainable transport charity estimates that participating workers burnt a combined 10 million calories as a result of the eco-friendly commuting efforts.

Sustrans Scotland director John Lauder said: “We’re committed to transforming the way people, employers and businesses think about urban travel and want to play an integral role in the active travel revolution in Scotland. Whilst the challenge was on for just one month, we work with both employers and employees throughout the year to encourage change.”