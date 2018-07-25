Commonwealth Pool to close until middle of August

Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool will be closed to the public until the middle of August to allow the European Diving Championships to get under way.

The popular swimming pool, known locally as the ‘Commie’, is currently being prepped to hold diving events for the 2018 European Aquatics Championships.

Host city Glasgow will hold the majority of swimming events, but diving and open water swimming events will be held in Edinburgh and Luss respectively.

The category-A listed facility’s diving pool and main pool were closed to the public on Saturday, with the entire building and car park to be made off limits between 28 July and 16 August.

Edinburgh Leisure have stated that all other gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes across the city will operate as normal.

They added that Gracemount Leisure Centre will be open from 05:30 Mondays to Fridays from 23 July to allow customers to continue their early morning training during the championships.

The Commonwealth Pool will reopen to the public on 17 August.

In 2009 the swimming pool was closed to the public for almost 3 years as the building underwent a £37 million refurbishment.

