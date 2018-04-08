Commonwealth Games: Scots enjoy super Sunday with three golds

Scottish athletes have enjoyed a super Sunday at the Commonwealth Games, securing a further eight medals and smashing yet more records.

Swimmer Duncan Scott became the most decorated Scottish competitor at a single Games after taking his medal tally in Australia to five.

Duncan Scott shows off his gold for winning the Men's 100m Freestyle Final. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

In a major upset, the 20-year-old from Alloa came from behind in the 100m freestyle to beat South Africa’s Chad le Clos, and Australia’s Kyle Chalmers - the reigning Olympic champion.

Scott went on to win bronze with the 4x200m freestyle relay team, adding to the three bronzes he had already taken at the Games.

The phenomenal performance means the youngster has surpassed his fellow swimmer, Gregor Tait, as the most successful ever Scottish athlete at a single Games - Tait won two golds and two bronzes in Melbourne in 2006, although Scott still has two events to go in the Gold Coast.

A double silver medallist at the Rio Olympics, Scott is widely tipped to be a star of Team GB at the Tokyo Games, and he expressed delight after his defining victory in front of his loved ones.

“I did what I do best in bringing it home,” he said. “I’m absolutely delighted my family’s here. It’s a dream for me for them to see that. I’m so happy.

“I’m buzzing and trying to swim my best. So far, so good. It’s very exciting for two years’ time after beating the Olympic champion. I’m delighted to swim that fast.”

Scott’s glittering haul ensured Scotland moved up to fifth place in the table with 23 medals so far, putting the nation firmly on course for its most successful overseas Games ever, with seven days of the multi-sport event still to go.

The current Scottish record of 29 was achieved at the Melbourne Games 12 years ago.

On what was Team Scotland’s best day so far in the Gold Coast, Mark Stewart secured gold in the velodrome after winning the men’s point race, a result which put Scotland in second place in cycling medal table, behind only the host nation.

The 22-year-old adopted an aggressive strategy, quickly gaining three laps on his competitors to build a sizeable lead he never looked like losing.

Speaking after the race, which saw him beat five-time world champion Cameron Meyer, Stewart said: “I’m really proud. That was a lot of hard work and it’s come together nicely. I’m only 22 but I feel like I’ve been at this ages.

“There’s been a lot of good days and a lot of bad days. This is up there with the good days.”

Scotland’s other gold of the day was gained in the lawn bowls, where Darren Burnett, Derek Oliver, and Ronald Duncan turned the tables on Australia, coming from 14-13 down to win 19-14 in the men’s triple final.

Burnett described winning gold as “the greatest feeling in the world,” adding: “We beat the Aussies in their backyard. I knew it was up to me to deliver one or two big ones.”

Cyclist Neah Evans won silver in the women’s 10km scratch race, while Callum Skinner defied illness to take bronze in the men’s 1,000m time trial.

Elsewhere, Mark Dry won bronze in the men’s hammer throw after what he described as “the best throw of my career,” with gymnast Daniel Purvis taking home a medal of the same colour in the men’s floor final.