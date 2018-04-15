Commonwealth Games: Organisers criticised for Callum Hawkins medical delay

The organisers behind the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast have been criticised after a Scottish athlete was left struggling on the ground for several minutes in the 27 degree heat before medics arrived to help him after he collapsed during the men’s marathon on Sunday.

Callum Hawkins was 2000 metres from glory, a gold medal in the marathon to rank alongside some of Scotland’s greatest achievements at the Commonwealth Games.

After two hours in the blazing sun, Scotland’s Callum Hawkins had pushed himself to the limit, leaving the rest of the field in his wake and establishing a commanding 41-second lead.

But with the temperature on the Gold Coast a punishing 27C he suddenly seemed to be struggling.

The 25-year-old started to weave around the road, before falling over the kerb. Bravely, he continued for another two hundred metres before collapsing, hitting his head on a roadside barrier.

As he lay writhing on the road, a global television audience watched in mounting horror, as he was left in clear distress with no one coming to his help.

Callum is now recovering in hsopital. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Instead of rushing to his aid, no medics appeared. And in the two minutes or so it took for professional help to arrive no one among the spectators offered the stricken athlete any help. Instead, some took photographs on their mobile phones.

BBC commentators Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe voiced their anger at the slowness of the medical response, with Cram seemingly exasperated saying: “He’s going to hurt himself and there’s nobody anywhere near.

“We should have some more medical attention. This is a guy in real distress and someone needs to recognise it for his health at this point.

“Where on earth is the help? You cannot just wait at the finish line. They’ve got radios.

“And finally somebody arrives. I think it’s disgraceful.”

It was more than 10 minutes before an ambulance arrived at the scene to help the stricken athlete, with Scotland middle distance star Lynsey Sharp seen in attendance to check on the health of her team-mate.

Following criticism of the lack of medical response, GOLDOC confirmed medical staff were posted at 500 metre intervals in the final kilometres of the course with radio communications.

Mark Peters, GOLDOC chief executive, defended the organising committee.

He said: “I like many others was distressed to see a wonderful athlete like Callum collapse during the closing stages of today’s Marathon,” he said.

“We are offering every assistance possible to Callum and Team Scotland.

GOLDOC has put in place a wide range of measures to ensure athlete welfare and the response of medical staff this morning was within agreed response guidelines and time frames.

“I was also concerned about the behaviour of a small number of bystanders who chose to take images. This is not in keeping with the spirit of GC2018.”

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their dismay at the way the athlete was treated with one user calling the scenes “distressing”, writing: “No medics for ages and the woman just taking pics of him in a heap on the floor, not even trying to help him just taking photos, so shocking!”

While another posted: “No medics for 15 mins after! People stood there taken [sic] photos! This needs an investigation!”

The Scotland team has since issued a positive update on the runner with a tweet that read: “We are very pleased to report that Callum is sitting up and speaking with his Dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

There was a similarly encouraging message from Hawkins’ agency, Moyo Sports, in a tweet which read: “Callum Hawkins is sitting up and talking after having been taken to hospital. This is a fighter here and we are incredibly proud of the gutsy run he put in @GC2018. He will be back.”

Going into the final quarter of the race Hawkins, who finished fourth in the World Championships last year, was looking set to claim his first major medal.

He had a lead of 41 seconds before his fall, which denied him the chance of victory on the Gold Coast. Hawkins had moved away from the pack and opened up a gap from Uganda’s Munyo Solomon Mutai, who was initially behind him in second. He passed the halfway point in one hour 07:44 minutes and was living up to his pre-race favourite tag before the drama. Australia’s Michael Shelley overtook Hawkins while he was on the ground to claim back-to-back Commonwealth titles.