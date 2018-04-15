Commonwealth Games: GOLDOC criticised for Callum Hawkins medical delay

The organisers behind the Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast have been criticised after a Scottish athlete was left struggling on the ground for several minutes in the 27 degree heat before medics arrived to help him after he collapsed during the men’s marathon on Sunday.

Going into the final quarter of the race Hawkins, who finished fourth in the World Championships last year, had taken an extensive lead and was on set to claim his first major medal.

Passing the halfway point in one hour 07:44 minutes, the Scot was living up to his pre-race favourite tag before the drama unfolded and tragedy struck, with a lead of 41 seconds Hawkins had moved away from the pack and opened up a gap from Uganda’s Munyo Solomon Mutai, who was initially behind him in second.

The brave athlete suddenly seemed to struggle in the blazing 27C heat of the Gold Coast, appearing delirious and beginning to weave around the road.

The 25-year-old then stumbled, trying in vain to bravely finish the race, before finally succumbing to the heat.

Falling in front of spectators on the bridge section of the race, the Scot was left writhing on the ground for several minutes clearly in need of medical attention.

Callum is now recovering in hsopital. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

BBC commentators Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe then voiced their anger at the slowness of the medical response, with Cram seemingly exasperated saying: “Where on earth is the help? You cannot just wait at the finish line. They’ve got radios.”

It was more than 10 minutes before an ambulance arrived at the scene to help the stricken athlete, with Scotland middle distance star Lynsey Sharp seen in attendance to check on the health of her team-mate.

Following criticism of the lack of medical response, GOLDOC confirmed medical staff were posted at 500 metre intervals in the final kilometres of the course with radio communications.

Mark Peters, GOLDOC chief executive, defended the organising committee.

He said: “I like many others was distressed to see a wonderful athlete like Callum collapse during the closing stages of today’s Marathon,” he said.

“We are offering every assistance possible to Callum and Team Scotland.

GOLDOC has put in place a wide range of measures to ensure athlete welfare and the response of medical staff this morning was within agreed response guidelines and time frames.

“I was also concerned about the behaviour of a small number of bystanders who chose to take images. This is not in keeping with the spirit of GC2018.”

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their dismay at the way the athlete was treated with one user calling the scenes “distressing”, writing: “No medics for ages and the woman just taking pics of him in a heap on the floor, not even trying to help him just taking photos, so shocking!”

While another posted: “No medics for 15mins after! People stood there taken [sic] photos! This needs an investigation!”

The Scotland team has since issued a positive update on the runner with a tweet that read: “We are very pleased to report that Callum is sitting up and speaking with his Dad and Team Scotland medical staff. He is undergoing further tests as a precaution and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

There was a similarly encouraging message from Hawkins’ agency, Moyo Sports, in a tweet which read: “Callum Hawkins is sitting up and talking after having been taken to hospital. This is a fighter here and we are incredibly proud of the gutsy run he put in @GC2018. He will be back.”

Australia’s Michael Shelley overtook Hawkins while he was on the ground to claim back-to-back Commonwealth titles.