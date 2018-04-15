Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott to carry Scotland’s flag at closing ceremony

Scotland have named Duncan Scott as their flagbearer for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

The swimmer was named after he became Scotland’s most decorated athlete at a single Games by winning one gold, one silver and four bronze medals in the pool.

England picked para-athlete Jade Jones as their flagbearer after the 22-year-old won the women’s para-triathlon and came third in the T54 marathon on the Gold Coast, while gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who won Northern Ireland’s first medal of the Games when he beat favourite Max Whitlock to pommel horse gold, has been chosen to carry their flag.

Wales were set to announce their flag bearer at 1830 local time, an hour before the start of the ceremony.