Comic strip inspired by Edinburgh mum’s ‘disgustin’ rant

A cartoon strip has been created based on an Edinburgh mum who became famous online for telling off her children.

Footage of Oxgangs mum-of-three Lizzie Brash went viral in 2013 after her ‘disgustin’ rant brought a smile to many a viewer’s face.

WATCH: People still shout catchphrases from viral clip at Scottish mum 6 years on

The clip shows two of Lizzie’s daughters singing along to Cher Lloyd when they are suddenly interrupted by their mum, who bursts through the door and shouts: “Which one of yas doesn’t know how to flush the toilet after having a s**t?”

Earlier this year, Lizzie revealed the family regularly have the, now well-known, catchphrase called out to them at school and on holiday.

And now an illustration recreating the popular video has now been made by illustrator/author Adam Ellis, who is based in New York.

READ MORE: DISGUSTIN: Identity of Edinburgh girl who did not flush toilet finally revealed

