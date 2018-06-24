Collision causes traffic delays on Queensferry Crossing

A road collision involving four cars on the M90 on approach to the Queensferry Crossing Northbound has caused major disruption to traffic.

Though the emergency services were quickly on scene and were able to clear the cars involved from the road, Traffic Scotland have warned that traffic remains slow with long queues.

They have advised drivers to seek alternative routes and plan ahead for their journey.

Long queues are expected on the M90 / A90 approach as well as delays on the A904 east from Newton and west from Ferrymuir roundabout.

Posting on Twitter Cameron Howe wrote: “Accident on the Queensferry Crossing or something. You’d think someone with a brain would open the forth road bridge back up to ease congestion. Absolute hell out here.”