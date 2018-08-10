Clutha helicopter disaster FAI to begin in April 2019

A fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter disaster will not start until next April, the Crown Office announced today.

Ten people died after a Police Scotland helicopter crashed onto the bar in Glasgow city centre in November 2013.

A preliminary hearing will take place on Wednesday 3 October at Hampden Park in the city, where the inquiry will be held.

The main inquiry is due to get underway on Monday 8 April.

Thompsons Solicitors, which represents, the families of two of those who died and many of the injured, said: "It has taken far too long for us to reach this stage."

Pilot David Traill and crew members Constable Tony Collins and Constable Kirsty Nelis aboard the helicopter were killed along with seven customers of the bar.

The Crown Office said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) can confirm the process to initiate a fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash has begun.

"COPFS appreciates the importance of this inquiry to those affected, and we have informed them of this development."

It was announced in November last year that an FAI would be held, with some victims' families critical of the time taken for a decision to be made.

More than 100 people were at the Clutha Vaults pub when the helicopter, returning to its then base a mile to the west, crashed.

Seven customers died - John McGarrigle, Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker.

An UK Department for Transport air accidents investigation branch report published in 2015 found two fuel supply switches were off and the pilot did not follow emergency procedures after a fuel warning in the cockpit.

The Crown Office has previously stated there is insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings.

Patrick McGuire, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, said: “This is very welcome news from the Crown Office, although it has taken far too long for us to reach this stage.

"An FAI is the only way the families of those who lost their lives will be able to learn what happen to their loved ones on that awful night almost five years ago.

"The FAI will also be able to make recommendations that will hopefully prevent a similar accident from happening again.

"I hope the Crown Office will make sure the families are at the very centre of this process, are kept fully informed of all developments and are treated in a compassionate and sympathetic manner.”