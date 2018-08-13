Clouds roll over Scotland this week - but will you need an umbrella where you are?

While temperatures are still warm across the board in Scotland, sunshine feels like a distant memory this week.

Although some parts of the country look set for heavy rain, conditions are set to stay relatively dry in a few areas.

Central Belt

Throughout the Central Belt, temperatures in the mid to high teens are expected throughout the week, but there’s little chance of sunshine.

In Edinburgh, locals and Festivalgoers alike can expect intermittent light rain today (Mon 13 Aug), which should dry up for much of tomorrow. Heavy rain is forecasted for Wednesday evening, and Thursday will also see some sunny showers in the afternoon.

The weekend, however, looks like it will be cloudy but dry in the capital, which is good news for anyone out and about for the Edinburgh Festival and Fringe.

Further west in Stirling, some sporadic light rain is predicted in the afternoon both today and tomorrow, but Wednesday will bring with it heavy rain for much of the day. Thursday and Friday will also be rainy, but the weekend looks set to be cloudy but dry, with some sun occasionally peeking through the clouds.

In Glasgow, conditions today will be dry with a low chance of rain, but the heavens are expected to open tomorrow morning, with intermittent light rain all day. Heavy rain will follow on Wednesday and return on Friday morning, with showers in between.

Saturday will start off damp, but things should dry up by the early afternoon, staying dry during Sunday.

Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness

Things look drier further north this week. Dundee will have a rainy Monday, but can look forward to dry conditions for much of tomorrow, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some rain is forecasted on both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, though, so it makes sense to carry an umbrella with you - just in case.

After today, Aberdeen will stay dry for most of the week, although there won’t be much sunshine to be found. Light showers are forecasted in the city for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Inverness will see light rain every day, but will not experience the same kind of heavy showers as the rest of the country.

Scottish Borders

In the Borders, the fog Galashiels is currently experiencing will clear by tonight, but the town should still prepare for periods of light rain throughout the week, getting heavier on Wednesday evening at around 7pm. The weekend forecast currently looks dry and fairly warm, but cloudy.

The outlook in Dumfries is similar, although Wednesday’s heavy rain will begin at around 4pm and continue late into the night. Saturday’s morning and early afternoon showers will dry up by around 2pm, leaving the rest of the weekend cloudy but dry.