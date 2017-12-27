Church of Scotland unveils official tartan

An official Church of Scotland tartan has been created to celebrate the “rich history” of the Kirk.

The purple, red, blue, green and white design is said to represent Christ, St Andrew and divinity as well as Scottish icons like the Saltire, lion rampant, and Scotland’s scenery and nature.

The purple, red, blue, green and white design is said to represent Christ, St Andrew and divinity as well as Scottish icons like the Saltire, lion rampant, and Scotland's scenery and nature. Picture: PA

It has been entered in the Scottish Register of Tartans and will be used to make kilts, scarves, ties and upholstery, which church ministers will present to people at home and abroad on official engagements.

The Church of Scotland Guild already has its own tartan but the World Mission Council of the church commissioned the latest design woven by staff at Lochcarron of Scotland in Selkirk.

Reverend Iain Cunningham, convener of the World Mission Council, said the idea was to make use of colours associated with the liturgical calendar, Christian tradition and links with the nation of Scotland.

He said: “We put together a design in consultation with Lochcarron of Scotland and are very pleased with what they came up with.

“It is an eye-catching and well balanced design.

“All of the colours have multiple levels of significance for the Church and help to tell its rich story.”

Peter Gerlam, operations manager at Lochcarron of Scotland, said: “It has been an interesting process working with the Church and getting the colours and design together was straightforward.

“We are delighted to have the product ready for launch and are sure that it will be a great success.”

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014