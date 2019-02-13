Church of Scotland minister clashes with American cruise operator over R Kelly

Members of a Church of Scotland congregation clashed with security on a cruise ship after a DJ refused to stop playing songs by American pop star R Kelly.

The Rev. Teri Peterson and several members of her congregation from Gourock, Inverclyde, were on holiday in Miami when the incident took place.

The women had joined other members of the RevGalBlogPals- an international online community which supports clergywomen and other women in ministry.

But while aboard the Carnival Magic liner, the friends were outraged by a DJ playing R Kelly songs at the ship’s nightclub.

Mrs Peterson is an office bearer with RevGalBlogPals and has now filed a complaint against the cruise liner operators on their behalf.

They claim the trip was ruined by a DJ who “mocked” their request to stop playing tunes by the R&B star.

American singer R Kelly has been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual abuse against women and underage girls for many years, with some cases settled out of court and the singer acquitted of some charges.

But last month, prosecutors in Atlanta and Chicago began new investigations into allegations of abuse.

The Rev Peterson, who came to Scotland from Chicago, said: “The DJ started to play R Kelly and was asked by our group to put it off because of everything surrounding the singer “He refused and then began singing and dancing along and mocking us.”

The minister claimed the women left the club, only to be made fun of again by the same man later that night in another part of the ship.

Rev Paterson says she spent five days emailing the company, speaking with ship staff and sitting in meetings with onboard management.

But they never received a resolution to their complaint and were unhappy with the $100 onboard credit offered as compensation.

In a letter to the group, the company vehemently defended their actions and stated that the $100 settlement was ‘appropriate’.

The letter read: “We have clear guidelines for music that is played in our public lounges.

“Some latitude is extended to the DJs in our nightclubs in order to accommodate the preferences of all of our guests.

“All music that is played is “radio version” recordings of popular music that is edited for offensive language.

“With regard the incident on Carnival Magic, we counselled the DJ and the entertainment team to be respectful of your concerns as you clearly felt that they were not.”

Rev Peterson said: “The response from Carnival makes me really angry.

“They had so many chances to do better and do the right thing, but they made it worse.”

She added: “We want Carnival to first of all apologise for a significant customer service failure and to make sure that there are better choices in their music and entertainment line up.

“Also to update their training so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

A spokesman for Carnival Cruise Line said: “We had a small group of guests who took issue with two songs that our DJ was playing in a nightclub well after midnight.

“While we only play radio versions of popular music that have been sanitised so that offensive language has been removed, we do not make a habit of banning music as we have a broad cross section of guests.

“Our shipboard team listened to the concerns of these guests and provided a goodwill gesture.

“We are proud of the many ways we’ve been recognised for our commitment to diversity and inclusion and every day we work to make sure our guests and crew feel welcome and part of the Carnival family.

“We’re sorry this group feels otherwise.”